Dry to End the Holiday Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 59| SW 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 36 | SW 5-10

Details:

Thankful for sunshine to take us into the weekend. Saturday will be noticeably warmer with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Clouds and a reinforcing shot of cool air will shave off a few temperatures for Sunday. Our next chance for rain arrives late Friday.