Sunny and Warm for the First Day of Fall (09-23-23)

Matt's morning forecast: Saturday, September 23, 2023.
Posted at 6:14 AM, Sep 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-23 07:57:56-04

Forecast
Saturday:  Mostly Sunny, Warm |High: 86| N 3-8 mph
Tonight: M'Clear. Crisp Low: 56| Ligh
Sunday: Partly Cloudy Late, Seasonable |High: 85| NE 5 mph

In Depth:
Look for Mostly Sunny and Warm conditions on this first official day of Fall! High Pressure will bring sunshine and temperatures in the mid-80s both Saturday and at least the first half of Sunday. Clouds will increase late Sunday ahead a weather system that could bring some rain chances on Monday. The best chances for measurable precipitation will arrive Tuesday and Wednesday with potentially a few storms rolling through. Otherwise, more fall-like weather will come behind the front with highs topping out around 80 by late week!

