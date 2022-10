Sunny and Breezy

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Breezy |High: 76| SW 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Breezy |Low: 56| SW 10-15

In-Depth:

As our drought and winds increase, fire danger will be on the rise. In fact, from noon - 7 pm, some locations will be under a Red Flag Warning. Outdoor burning is not recommended. Any fires that do develop will likely spread rapidly.

WTVF

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will move across the region with a chance for showers and a few storms.