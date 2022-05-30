Sunny & breezy for Memorial Day

Highs Around 90 Degrees for Memorial Day

Forecast:

This Afternoon: Mo. Sunny, Breezy |High: 90|S 10-15, Gusts: 25

Tonight: Mo. Clear |Low: 67| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny, Warm |High: 91|S 5-10

Details:

Highs will top out around 90 degrees for the end of May and start

of June. Later in the week, a cold front will bring the chance for

showers and a few thunderstorms. While a shower or two is

possible Wednesday, the better rain and storm chance is

Thursday, but it does look like the front will weaken

as it moves across the Mid-South. It'll be less humid

Friday.