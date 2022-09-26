Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Sunny but breezy at times (9.26.22)

A cold front is now to our south. For us, this sets us up for cool mornings and mild afternoons this week. We'll keep an eye on hurricane Ian to see if might have an impact here late in the week.
Posted at 5:14 AM, Sep 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-26 08:24:38-04

Sunny Skies, but Breezy at Times

Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Breezy |High: 79| NW 10-15
Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 49| NW 5-10
Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 75| NW 5-10

In Depth:
Cool morning and mild afternoons will be our weather theme this week with mostly clear skies.

While it may be a bit breezy at times today, we'll see lots of sunshine today. Highs will be just below the average high of 81 degrees today.

Overnight lows will run about 10 degrees below the normal of 58 degrees tonight.

If you want to wash the car, you can splurge for the detail wash since our next rain chance isn't until late in the week when a tropical system moves onshore in the Gulf of Mexico. We'll watch how hurricane Ian moves this week to see what impact it might have on our area.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018