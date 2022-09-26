Sunny but breezy at times (9.26.22)

Sunny Skies, but Breezy at Times

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Breezy |High: 79| NW 10-15

Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 49| NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny |High: 75| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Cool morning and mild afternoons will be our weather theme this week with mostly clear skies.

While it may be a bit breezy at times today, we'll see lots of sunshine today. Highs will be just below the average high of 81 degrees today.

Overnight lows will run about 10 degrees below the normal of 58 degrees tonight.

If you want to wash the car, you can splurge for the detail wash since our next rain chance isn't until late in the week when a tropical system moves onshore in the Gulf of Mexico. We'll watch how hurricane Ian moves this week to see what impact it might have on our area.