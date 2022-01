Sunshine & Chilly Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 44| E 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Not as Cold |Low: 29 | S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny then Pt. Cloudy |High: 53| SW 5-15

Details:

Look for below normal temperatures again today. We'll warm to the mid 50s tomorrow. A spotty shower or two is possible Thursday; then, we'll keep our eyes on the weekend forecast. There is a chance for a winter mix Saturday. There is still a lot to sort out on that forecast; so, stay tuned!