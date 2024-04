Below Avg. Temps Continue Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 63 | NE 1-6

Tonight: Clearing and Cool | Low: 39 | E 1-6

Sunday: Mostly Sunny, Turning Partly Cloudy Late with a Chance for a Shower/Storm in the Evening | High: 75 | S 5-15

In-Depth:

Another day of below-average temperatures is forecasted for your Saturday. But, temps should reach the 60s for just about everyone today. If you are heading to the Sounds game this evening make sure to wear a jacket as a cool evening is forecast.