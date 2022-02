Below Average Temperatures Today

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny | High: 40 |NW 5-10

Tonight: Clear Sky | Low: 21 | N 0-5

Valentine's Day: Mostly Sunny | High: 49 | W 3-8

Details:

Look for dry and cold weather this Super Bowl Sunday. Highs today will struggle to reach 40. Valentine's Day will be a bit warmer with highs in the upper 40s.