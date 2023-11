Chilly Tuesday!

Forecast:

Today: Sunny, Cold |High: 45 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 28| Light

In Depth:

Today will be sunny and bright.. but still oh so cold. Afternoon highs will top out in the upper 30s/ low 40s.

WTVF

It'll warm to the 60s by the end of the week... Rain shower chances will also increase for the start of December (Friday) and remain with us this weekend.