Sunny and cool temps expected on Thursday, December 12

Today will be chilly but sunny, with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight temperatures near freezing.
Chilly Yet Sunny Day Ahead

Forecast:
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny |High; 49| S-5
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy |Low: 32| S 5-10

In Depth:

It’s going to be a beautiful, crisp day ahead! Though the temperatures will be a bit on the chilly side, you can expect plenty of sunshine to keep things bright. Afternoon highs will be reaching into the upper 40s, so make sure to bundle up before stepping outside.

As the sun sets, those clouds will start creeping in, acting like a cozy blanket to trap in the little bit of heat we managed to get from the sun. By sunrise, we’ll be looking at temps that flirt with freezing. Tomorrow’s highs will climb into the mid 50s, giving us a much-needed break from the chill.

Looking ahead to the weekend, things are about to get a little more interesting. Saturday evening brings our first chances of rain, and it’ll stick around through Sunday.

But don’t worry, it won’t be an all-day soak, so it’s not time to cancel your outdoor plans just yet. Instead, we’re looking at some beneficial rain.

