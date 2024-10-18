Sunny days continue through the weekend (10.18.24)

Watch Now
Our sunny days will continue through the weekend. We'll see cool mornings and mild afternoons through the weekend. The downside is that our dry streak will continue into early next week.
Dry Weekend with Cool Mornings, Mild Afternoons

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 71 | E-5
Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Fog Late |Low: 42 | E-5 then Lt. & Var.
Tomorrow: Few AM Clouds then Sunny |High: 75|Lt & Var then SE-5

In Depth:
Our great weather will continue through the weekend. The downside
is that Nashville hasn't seen any rain for the month of October, and
right now, there isn't much of a chance over the next 7 days.
Meanwhile for today, it'll be sunny, and that'll set us for fair skies
for your Friday night plans.

Fall is a great time of the year for weekend events, and there are many of
them this Saturday & Sunday. Here's the Weekend Planner along with
the forecast.

