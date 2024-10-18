Sunny days continue through the weekend (10.18.24)

Dry Weekend with Cool Mornings, Mild Afternoons

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 71 | E-5

Tonight: Mo. Clear, Patchy Fog Late |Low: 42 | E-5 then Lt. & Var.

Tomorrow: Few AM Clouds then Sunny |High: 75|Lt & Var then SE-5

In Depth:

Our great weather will continue through the weekend. The downside

is that Nashville hasn't seen any rain for the month of October, and

right now, there isn't much of a chance over the next 7 days.

Meanwhile for today, it'll be sunny, and that'll set us for fair skies

for your Friday night plans.

Fall is a great time of the year for weekend events, and there are many of

them this Saturday & Sunday. Here's the Weekend Planner along with

the forecast.