Sunny For Some, Clouds For Others (09.17.24)

Slight Tropical Influences This Week

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny West of Nashville, Cloudy East of Nashville |High: 86| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 61| NE 5-10

In Depth:

The tale of two forecasts , all due to the cloud cover from our tropical system. Areas West of I-65 will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Locations Eastward will have a very small rain chance with clouds keeping temperatures in the upper 70s / low 80s.

No significant rain chances are expected this week. Clouds may bring a few light showers/sprinkles to our Eastern counties mid-week, but otherwise no real drought relief is coming this week.