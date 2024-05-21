Watch Now
Sunny Skies Return (05.21.24)

The 90s Are Back Again, For A Limited Time Only

Forecast:
Today: Sunny & Hot | High: 92 | SW 5-10
Tonight: Scattered Showers / Storms | Low: 66 | S 5

In-Depth:
Another dry and hot day is headed our way. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the upper 80s and low 90s. While we do not expect records to fall we will certainly flirt with record highs.

Wednesday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will move through Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. Some storms could be strong / severe. Main threat looks to be damaging wind gusts.

