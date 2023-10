Clearing Today, Clouds Tomorrow

Forecast

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warmer |High: 75| NW 5-10 mph

Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 50| Light

In-Depth:

Temperatures will return to more seasonable conditions by the start of the work week. We'll remain dry through Thursday with highs near 80 by midweek.

Our next rain chance comes Friday with the arrival of a frontal boundary.