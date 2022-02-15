Watch
Sunny skies today, rain & storms arrive Thursday(2-15-22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Posted at 5:34 AM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 07:55:05-05

Warming Up for a Few Days; Rain & Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 66| S 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 55| S 5-10
Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy with Increasing Clouds, Breezy|High: 68| S 15-220 Gusts: 35 mph

Details:
Look for warmer weather across the area today and tomorrow. Thursday, a strong cold front will
move across the region. This will bring rain and storms. A few of the storms Thursday could be strong
to severe. Behind this system, highs will drop back to the 40s tomorrow.

