Sunny skies today, rain & storms arrive Thursday(2-15-22)

Warming Up for a Few Days; Rain & Strong Storms Possible Thursday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 66| S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 55| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Pt. Cloudy with Increasing Clouds, Breezy|High: 68| S 15-220 Gusts: 35 mph

Details:

Look for warmer weather across the area today and tomorrow. Thursday, a strong cold front will

move across the region. This will bring rain and storms. A few of the storms Thursday could be strong

to severe. Behind this system, highs will drop back to the 40s tomorrow.