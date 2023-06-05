Sunny start. few PM showers & thunderstorms (6.5.23)

Lots of Sunshine Today, Few Pop-Up Showers & Storms

Forecast:

Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 91|SW-5

Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Storms|Low: 64| NW-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated PM Showers & Storms, Mainly

Southern Middle TN|High: 90| NW 5-10

In Depth:

Today's weather will be very similar to yesterday which will

mean a sunny start to the day with a few afternoon

showers & storms. Our normal high is 86 degrees.

It's CMA Fest time, and that usually means hot weather with scattered

showers and storms. While that will be how this week starts, a cold

front will mean afternoon temps in the mid to low 80s by

Thursday with pleasant humidity levels.