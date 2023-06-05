Watch Now
Sunny start. few PM showers & thunderstorms (6.5.23)

Sunny start. few PM showers: Monday, June 5, 2023
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jun 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-05 07:27:34-04

Lots of Sunshine Today, Few Pop-Up Showers & Storms

Forecast:
Today: Sunny then Pt. Cloudy, 20% Shower/Storm Ch.|High: 91|SW-5
Tonight: Pt. Cloudy, Few Early Evening Storms|Low: 64| NW-5
Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Isolated PM Showers & Storms, Mainly
Southern Middle TN|High: 90| NW 5-10

In Depth:
Today's weather will be very similar to yesterday which will
mean a sunny start to the day with a few afternoon
showers & storms. Our normal high is 86 degrees.

It's CMA Fest time, and that usually means hot weather with scattered
showers and storms. While that will be how this week starts, a cold
front will mean afternoon temps in the mid to low 80s by
Thursday with pleasant humidity levels.

