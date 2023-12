Sunny Start to the Work Week

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 48| NW to W-5

Tonight: Clear |Low: 29| S-5

Tomorrow: Sunny, Few Clouds Late |High: 54| SW 5-10

In Depth:

Today will feature sunny skies, but it will be chilly

with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Afternoon highs will start to moderate for the rest of the week

with highs in the 50s.