Sunny Today, Breezy with a Rain Chance Tomorrow

Forecast;

Today: Sunny, Chilly AM, Mild PM | High: 72| S 5-10

Tonight: Mo. Clear then Mo. Cloudy |Low: 55| S 5-10

Tomorrow: Sun/Clouds Mix, 50% Shower Ch., Isolated Storm

Possible |High: 72| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

In Depth:

The clouds were stubborn yesterday, but they finally cleared.

This will give us a lot of sunshine today. After a chilly start,

highs will be around the normal high of 73 degrees this

afternoon.