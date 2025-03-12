Sunny Today, Scattered Storms Tomorrow, Strong / Severe Friday Night (03.12.25)

Watch Now
Sunny Today, Scattered Storms Tomorrow: Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Another Beautiful and Warm Day

Forecast:Today:  Mostly Sunny | High: 80 | SW 10-15 Gust 20-25
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy| Low: 54 | SW 3-8

Today will once again be unseasonably warm, with highs topping out in the upper 70s / low 80.

Tomorrow, we’ll start to see changes as a quick system moves across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.. This is not a complete washout, showers and storms will be scattered in nature. The severe threat is low to no.

However, the weather takes a more serious turn Friday night into Saturday. There’s an increased likelihood for showers and storms, therefore we’ve issued a STORM 5 WEATHER ALERT .

While we still have a few days to go, the confidence in severe weather is growing. The primary concerns will be damaging wind gusts, straight-line winds, large hail, and the potential for tornadoes—especially in areas along and west of I-65. We’ll continue to monitor the situation closely and provide updates as we get closer to the weekend.

