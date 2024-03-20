Sunny today, shower chance Friday (3.20.24)

Sunny Skies Today, Shower Chance Friday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 70 | W to NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 42 | N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 62| NE 5-10

In Depth:

Sunny skies are on tap again today. After a cool start

highs will push to around 70 degrees. A weak front will

push across the Mid-South tonight, and that will drop

temperatures a few degrees for the end of the work week.

An area of low pressure will track across the south Friday bringing a

chance of rain. Another cold front will sweep in behind it to help us

dry out for the weekend. Rain chances return early next week.