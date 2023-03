Sunny today, strong to severe storms possible tomorrow night(3.30.23)

Posted at 4:52 AM, Mar 30, 2023

Great Weather Today, Storm 5 Alert Friday Evening to Early Saturday Morning Forecast

Today: Sunny |High: 71| SW 5-10

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Shower Ch. Late, Iso. Storm Possible|

Low: 55| S 10-15, Gusts: 25 mph

Tomorrow: Area Showers, Few Storms, Strong to Severe Storms

Arrive in the evening to early Sat. morning |High: 73| S 15-25, Gusts: 35

