Sunny today, weekend rain & storm chance(9.8.22)

Sunny & Less Humid Today, Scattered Showers & Storms This Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 86| NE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 63| NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, 30% PM Rain & Storm Ch.|High: 87| SE 5-10

In Depth:

Low dewpoints, clear skies, and lots of sunshine are headed our way.

Our crisp morning will be followed by a comfortable afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight today, clear skies and light winds will lead to a cool Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, winds will shift out of our south bringing a little more decor to the sky. Rain chances will return Friday night through Monday.