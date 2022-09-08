Watch Now
Sunny today, weekend rain & storm chance(9.8.22)

Lelan and Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Thursday, September 8, 2022
Posted at 5:26 AM, Sep 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-08 06:50:21-04

Sunny & Less Humid Today, Scattered Showers & Storms This Weekend

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 86| NE 5-10
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 63| NE 5-10
Tomorrow: Becoming Pt. Cloudy, 30% PM Rain & Storm Ch.|High: 87| SE 5-10

In Depth:
Low dewpoints, clear skies, and lots of sunshine are headed our way.

Our crisp morning will be followed by a comfortable afternoon, with highs in the mid 80s.

Overnight today, clear skies and light winds will lead to a cool Friday morning.

Friday afternoon, winds will shift out of our south bringing a little more decor to the sky. Rain chances will return Friday night through Monday.

