Sunny with lower humidity levels

Posted at 6:10 AM, Sep 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-02 07:14:41-04

Great Weather on tap for today!

Forecast:
Today: Sunny, Pleasant | High: 83 | N-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear, Crisp | Low: 59| N-5
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy |High: 85| N-5

Details:
Our weather will be nice for the end of the work week. Highs will be below the normal high of 88 degrees this afternoon, and most of of will wake up to temperatures in the 50s Friday morning.
Heading into the Labor Day weekend, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 80s, but a few showers & storms will be possible, especially heading into Saturday night and Sunday.

