Hello Sunshine!

Forecast:

Today: Patchy Fog to Start, Then Mostly Sunny | High: 86 | NNE 5-10

Tonight: Clear Sky with Patchy Fog | Low: 61 | Calm

Monday: Partly Cloudy and Mild | High: 88 | S 1-6

In-Depth:

After a soggy couple of days we are finally going to enjoy some sunshine for several days. However, I hope you are ready for some heat as temperatures will flirt with 90 degrees the first part of the week!