Sunshine returns but cold (1-21-22)

Arctic Air in Place

Forecast:

Today: Cold, Pt. Cloudy the Mo. Sunny |High: 34| NE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cold |Low: 16| N 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold |High: 39|N to W -5

Details:

Arctic air has settled into the mid-state and will be stubborn to budge. Temperatures will only rise to the upper 20s & low 30s this afternoon.

A few AM flurries are possible in our eastern counties.

Sunshine returns Friday and will stick with us throughout the weekend (hallelujah!). Temperatures will stay around 10-15 degrees

below normal for Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower and upper 30s. Sunday will bring us back to near normal conditions

with highs climbing into the upper 40s. Thankfully the next 7 days look much calmer in the weather department. Tuesday brings a chance for rain showers.

