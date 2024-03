Sunny & Chilly Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Sunny & Breezy | High: 53 | NW 5-15, Gust 20mph

Tonight: Clearing Sky, Frost/Freezy Possible | Low: 32 | NW 5-10

Monday: Sunny & Near Seasonal | High: 562| SW 0-5

In-Depth:

Sunshine will be in full force for your Sunday, but a northerly wind will keep a chill in the air. Highs will only make it into the upper 40s and lower 50s. If you are heading to the Nashville SC match this afternoon make sure to grab a jacket.