Sunshine returns for the weekend (11.15.24)

More Clouds East, More Sunshine West Today, Dry Weekend
Forecast:
Today: Mo. Cloudy East, Pt. Cloudy West |High: 61| N-5
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 43| NE-5 then Lt & Var
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 66| E-5
In Depth:
We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. There'll be more
clouds for our eastern half and more sunlight to the west and
southwest. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60s today, but
that will mean good weather for high school football games
tonight.
Temperatures be a bit milder for the weekend with dry conditions.