Sunshine returns for the weekend (11.15.24)

More Clouds East, More Sunshine West Today, Dry Weekend

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy East, Pt. Cloudy West |High: 61| N-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Patchy Fog |Low: 43| NE-5 then Lt & Var

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy then Clearing |High: 66| E-5

In Depth:

We'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies today. There'll be more

clouds for our eastern half and more sunlight to the west and

southwest. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60s today, but

that will mean good weather for high school football games

tonight.

Temperatures be a bit milder for the weekend with dry conditions.