Breezy Today with Lots of Sunshine

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny with a Few Clouds at Times| High: 73| W 15-20,

Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Clear| Low: 46| N to NE 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny then Few PM Clouds |High: 74| E to SW-5

In Depth:

Sunshine returns today. We'll see a few clouds at times

this afternoon. It'll be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s. Our normal

high is 66 degrees.

Overnight, temps will be chilly but well above the freezing mark.