Weather Actions Facebook Tweet Email Sunshine & Summer Temperatures (10.12.23) By: Nikki-Dee Ray , Lelan Statom Posted at 5:21 AM, Oct 12, 2023 and last updated 2023-10-12 06:21:58-04 Changes AheadForecast:Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 81 | SE-5Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 58 | S 5-10 Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Weather Severe weather alerts on your smartphone Scripps National Desk 1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018