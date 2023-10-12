Watch Now
Sunshine & Summer Temperatures (10.12.23)

Posted at 5:21 AM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 06:21:58-04

Changes Ahead

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny |High: 81 | SE-5
Tonight: Mostly Clear |Low: 58 | S 5-10

