Sweater Weather has returned to the Mid-South

Chilly Tuesday

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Breezy, 10% Chc for Sprinkles | High: 59 | NNW 5-15

Tonight: Clear & Chilly, Patchy Frost | Low: 37 | N 5-10

Tomorrow: Sunny & Cool | High: 60 | N 5-10

In Depth:

Cool, crisp air has settled into the NewsChannel 5 coverage area and is in no rush to move out. Temperatures today will struggle to reach 60 thanks to a reinforcing shot of cool air moving through the area. It will be breezy at times with wind gust between 20-25 mph adding to the chill in the air.

These cool temperatures are making it feel like football weather and we have a rare Tuesday night football game down in the "Boro!" MTSU is hosting Kennesaw State at 7pm. Make sure you dress warm as temps will fall into the 40s during the game.