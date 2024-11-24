Temperature rollercoaster heading into Thanksgiving week

Warmer Today

Forecast:

Today: Becoming Partly Cloudy, Breezy | High: 64 | S 5-15, Gust 20mph

Tonight: Increasing Clouds, Breezy | Low: 52 | S 5-15, Gust 20mph

Monday: Cloudy, Breezy, Sct'd Afternoon Showers | High: 69 | SSW 10-15, Gust 25mph

In Depth:

Sunday will be a somewhat mild days with highs ranging 5-7 degrees above normal. It will also be breezy at times as a southerly wind returns to the area. Temperatures for this Thanksgiving week will be somewhat of a rollercoaster with several systems expected to impact the area.

WTVF

Looking ahead to Thanksgiving Day, a cold front will bring widespread rain to the area. Also, as the front moves through it will cause temperatures to slowly fall Thanksgiving Day.