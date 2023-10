Warm This Week, Chilly Next Week

Forecast:

Tonight: Partly Cloudy| Low: 55 | S 10-15 gust 20-25

Today: Sun & Clouds | High: 81 | S 10-15 gust 20-25

In Depth:

Above average temperatures will continue throughout the next seven days. Afternoon numbers will top out in the mid/upper 70s. Winds increase overnight, keeping Wednesday morning temperatures in the 50s.

WTVF

Rain chances stay low throughout the workweek.