Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Temperatures plummeting today (2-16-25)

Posted

Plummeting Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Windy and Cold, Morning Snowflakes, then Afternoon Flurries | High: 36 | NW 10-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cold | Low: 24 | NNW 5-15

Presidents' Day: Partly Cloudy & Cold | High: 39 | N 5-10

In Depth:

After a mild several days temperatures are plummeting across the Mid-South reminding us it is still winter! Highs today already happened, and this afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid 30s thanks to a strong cold front.

With the cold air in place, and a disturbance developing to our south that will usher Gulf moisture into the area, we are watching for accumulating snowfall Wednesday. Because of the snow chances Wednesday we will be under another Storm 5 Alert for all of Wednesday.

HENRY EXACTRAK LONG RANGE.png

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk