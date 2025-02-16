Temperatures plummeting today (2-16-25)

Plummeting Temperatures

Forecast:

Today: Windy and Cold, Morning Snowflakes, then Afternoon Flurries | High: 36 | NW 10-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy, and Cold | Low: 24 | NNW 5-15

Presidents' Day: Partly Cloudy & Cold | High: 39 | N 5-10

In Depth:

After a mild several days temperatures are plummeting across the Mid-South reminding us it is still winter! Highs today already happened, and this afternoon temperatures will hold in the mid 30s thanks to a strong cold front.

With the cold air in place, and a disturbance developing to our south that will usher Gulf moisture into the area, we are watching for accumulating snowfall Wednesday. Because of the snow chances Wednesday we will be under another Storm 5 Alert for all of Wednesday.