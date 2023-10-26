Watch Now
Sharp drop in temperatures next week (10.26.23)

Heather's afternoon forecast: Friday, October 27, 2023
Posted at 4:54 AM, Oct 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 13:32:15-04

Toasty Through Sunday, Chilly Next Week

Forecast:
Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated shower North| Low: 66 | S 5-10
Tomorrow: Sun & clouds, A few stray showers | High: 81 | S 10-15 gust 20-25

In Depth:
Above average temperatures will continue throughout the next five days. Afternoon numbers will top out in the mid/upper 70s.

download.png

Tomorrow, isolated showers are likely, however, accumulations will be low.

download-1.png

A strong cold front will move in Monday, bringing rain chances and dropping temperatures below average just in time for Candy Day!

download-2.png

