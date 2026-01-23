Winter Storm Warning midnight tonight to 6pm Sunday

Dry Today, Snow Showers Arrive After Midnight Tonight
Forecast:
Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds |High: 38 | N 10-15, Gust: 25 mph
Tonight: Mo. Cloudy, Snow Shower Arrive After Midnight|
Low: 18|NE 10-15, Gust: 25
Saturday: Cold, Snow Showers Transitions to Freezing Rain|
High: 29| NE 10-15
In Depth:
After a dry Friday, winter weather moves into the Mid-South late tonight. The current forecast track of the low pressure is expected to bring us snow, freezing rain, sleet and a cold rain to Middle TN and South Central Kentucky this weekend. The weather alerts begin at midnight tonight.