Temps back to the 80s today(8.17.22)

Patchy Fog This Morning then a Mix of Sun & Clouds

Forecast:

Today: Mix of Sun & Clouds, Shower & Storm Chance W/SW|High: 85| N-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy then Pt. Cloudy|Low: 65| N-5

Tomorrow: Mo. Sunny, Stray Shower-Plateau|High: 87| NE 5-10

In Depth:

While it may have been cloudy with scattered showers Tuesday, many of you enjoyed highs only in the 70s yesterday. It's back to our August reality today with highs in the 80s for those of you west of the Plateau.

A few showers are possible in our west/southwestern areas today, but most locations will be dry today and tomorrow. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible this weekend. Our normal high for mid August is around 91 degrees. We'll see highs inch up by Saturday & Sunday.