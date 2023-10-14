Temps Dropping Over the Weekend (10-14-23)

Forecast

Today: A.M. Shower Ch., Cloudy and Breezy Late |High: 68| NW 8-12 mph

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Cool. Low: 51| NW 5-10

Sunday: Mostly Coudy, Chilly |High: 59| W 5-10 mph

In-Depth:

A Frontal boundary will move through Middle TN this morning bringing much cooler air to the region. We'll start out with cloudy conditions very early and maybe a shower, but skies will clear for the mid-morning ours behind the front. A reinforcing shot of cooler air will move in again Saturday Afternoon, bringing cloudy skies and cooler temps. Highs Saturday will top out in the upper 60s Saturday morning and fall to the lower 60s by late afternoon with breezy Northwest winds. A few showers are possible again Sunday, but the bigger story will be temperatures. We'll struggle to reach 60 degrees by Sunday Afternoon.

WTVF