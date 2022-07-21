Dangerous Heat Is Here

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, 20% AM Rain/Storm Ch.|High: 96| N Light

Tonight: Mostly Clear|Low: 72| Light

In Depth:

An overnight cold front has brought slightly cooler temperatures and slightly lower dew points. Will you feel a big difference? No, but at least it won't be as sweltering. Afternoon temperatures, along and north of Interstate 40, will top out in the mid/upper 90s. Locations closer to the Alabama/Tennessee State-line will still have a heat advisory (temperatures feeling like 100-105).

Another round of heat advisories and excessive heat warnings will likely be needed this weekend as more big-time heat and humidity surge back in.

Rain chances are limited. Please continue to be fire savvy.