The calendar says fall, but temperatures say otherwise (9-22-24)

More 90 Degree Heat

Forecast:

Today: Partly Cloudy to Mostly Cloudy & Hot, Iso. Shower/Storm Ch. | High: 94 | W 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Muggy, 20% Chc Shower/Storm | Low: 71 | S 0-5

Monday: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Shower/Storm Ch. | High: 91 | WSW 5-10

In Depth:

Fall may begin today, but the temperatures missed the memo. Highs will once again climb into the low to mid 90s for much of the Mid-South. Also, while most of us will remain dry it is still a good idea to keep the umbrella handy as isolated t-storms are expected in the afternoon.

WTVF

While chances are minimal, it is possible that any storms that pop-up today could contain gusty winds. Northwestern parts of the NewsChannel 5 coverage are are under a Marginal (1 out of 5) Risk for strong to severe storms. That area expands along and north of I-40 on Monday.

WTVF