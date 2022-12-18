The cold temperatures are just getting start (12-18-22)

Another Chilly Day

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny and Chilly | High: 40 | NW 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy | Low: 25 | N 1-6

Monday: Mostly Cloudy | High: 42 | NE 5-10

In Depth:

WTVF

Another cold day is forecasted for the Mid-South with highs running 10-15 degrees below normal. If you have plans to watch the Titans game today (they are in LA) you'll want to watch it on a tv indoors. While temperatures here will be in the upper 30s, to around 40, highs in LA for the Titans vs Chargers will be in the 60s.

WTVF

Also happening this evening is the start of Hanukkah. For those who celebrate temperatures will be chilly under a mostly clear sky.