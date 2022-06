HEAT ADVISORY Tuesday 11am-7pm

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. 11am-7pm | High: 98, Heat Index 109 | S 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Clear & Warm| Low: 77 | S 5-10

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny, Heat Adv. 11am-7pm | High: 98, Heat Index 109 | S 5-10

In Depth:

As dangerous heat settles into the Mid-South, much of the area is under a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. as heat indexes range between 105°-110°.