Skies will Clear Throughout The Day

Forecast:

Today: Clouds clearing West to East | High: 64 | W 5-10 (15)

Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 45 | Light

In-Depth:

Clouds will continue to clear west to east.

Dry conditions will persist through the rest of the workweek.

Rain chances will return for Sunday...However, it will not be a washout.