Dry Conditions Continue

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 88| S-5

Tonight: Mostly Clear, Patchy Fog |Low: 64| Light

In Depth:

Another great day filled with sunshine! Highs will top out in the mid/upper 80s.

This dry weather pattern will continue through the weekend with highs around the 90 degree mark. That'll be good for many of the weekend events scheduled this weekend. Early next week, highs could push to the mid to low 90s.