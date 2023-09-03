The Heat Kicks In For Labor Day!

Forecast:

Sunday: Partly Sunny, Warm |High: 93| S 5 mph

Tonight: M'Clear. Still Warm Low: 70| S 5

Labor Day: Partly Cloudy, A Stray Shower: - 00% |94| S 6

In-Depth:

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Southeast into the second half of Labor Day Weekend, keeping conditions mostly dry, but warm. Highs today and tomorrow will climb into the low to mid-90s. A stray shower is possible in our Western Counties on Monday, but the majority will remain dry. Conditions remain dry until Thursday with the arrival of a frontal boundary. Besides a few showers, the front will bring the return of some more seasonable temperatures by next weekend!

WTVF