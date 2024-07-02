The mid 90s return (07.02.24)

Heating Back Up!

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Sunny, Hot & Humid Again |High: 95| Lt/Var to S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy |Low: 78| S 5-10

In Depth:

Monday was a true delight... Afternoon highs topped out in the mid 80s. However, that was yesterday.. Today, the heat is back. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 90s.

The intense heat will stick around through Independence Day. Due to heat paired with humidity, there is a chance a Heat Adv will be issued.

The chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will return Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Thursday won't be a wash out, but with the heat and humidity, where it does rain, there could be some brief downpours.