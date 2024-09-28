The remnants of Helene still bringing showers for us (9.28.24(

More Showers Today From What's Left of Helene
Forecast:
Today: Cloudy, Area Showers, Breezy |High: 68| SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph
Tonight: Cloudy, Scat. Showers |Low: 64| SW 10-15
Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance |High: 74| SW-5
In Depth:
Helene is now what is called a post tropical cyclone drifting over
Western Kentucky. This means it has lost its tropical characteristics
and is closer in features to a normal low pressure that might
bring us showers this time of the year. This will keep us cloudy
and cool today with highs only in the 60s. Our average high for
today is 80 degrees. It'll also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.
What's left of Helene will drift in our area for the rest of the weekend. It will
pull northeast over the next few days, but it'll still be close enough to keep
a shower chance with us Sunday and Monday.