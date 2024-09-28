The remnants of Helene still bringing showers for us (9.28.24(

More Showers Today From What's Left of Helene

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy, Area Showers, Breezy |High: 68| SW 15-20, Gusts: 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, Scat. Showers |Low: 64| SW 10-15

Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, 50% Shower Chance |High: 74| SW-5

In Depth:

Helene is now what is called a post tropical cyclone drifting over

Western Kentucky. This means it has lost its tropical characteristics

and is closer in features to a normal low pressure that might

bring us showers this time of the year. This will keep us cloudy

and cool today with highs only in the 60s. Our average high for

today is 80 degrees. It'll also be breezy with gusts up to 30 mph.

What's left of Helene will drift in our area for the rest of the weekend. It will

pull northeast over the next few days, but it'll still be close enough to keep

a shower chance with us Sunday and Monday.