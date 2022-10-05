Watch Now
Weather

Actions

The sun continues to shine (10.05.22)

Nikki-Dee's early morning forecast: Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Posted at 5:46 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 07:08:22-04

No Rain In Sight

Forecast:
Today: Sunny |High: 81 | Var. 5-10
Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 49| Calm

In-Depth:
Our stagnant weather pattern continues with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

While rain would be welcomed across the Mid-South, chances are zero as we head through the next two weeks. As our drought increases, burn bans are starting to be put into place.

Thursday's cold front is moisture starved... so, it won't be a "rain maker" but it will be a "temperature changer."

This weekend, patchy frost is likely along the Plateau.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Weather

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018