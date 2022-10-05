The sun continues to shine (10.05.22)

No Rain In Sight

Forecast:

Today: Sunny |High: 81 | Var. 5-10

Tonight: Clear, Cool |Low: 49| Calm

In-Depth:

Our stagnant weather pattern continues with cool mornings and mild afternoons.

While rain would be welcomed across the Mid-South, chances are zero as we head through the next two weeks. As our drought increases, burn bans are starting to be put into place.

Thursday's cold front is moisture starved... so, it won't be a "rain maker" but it will be a "temperature changer."

This weekend, patchy frost is likely along the Plateau.