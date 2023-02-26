The Warmth Returns With Rain Chances (02.26.23)

Mostly Cloudy Sunday

Forecast:

Today: Mo. Cloudy, 20% Shower Ch., Mainly in the Morning |High: 61|NW-5

Tonight: Mo. Cloudy |Low: 56|Winds increase

In-Depth:

Mostly cloudy conditions with stubborn rain chances will continue Sunday, but the mercury will be noticeably milder Sunday with temperatures expected to climb into the lower 60s. The best chance for rain Sunday will be in the mid-morning hours.

WTVF

Temperatures will climb even higher Monday ahead of a cold front. We'll see highs in the 70s Monday with very windy conditions expected throughout the day. A few strong storms are possible in the plateau early in the day Monday.