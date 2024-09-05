The Warmup Before A Weekend Cool Day (09.05.24)

It's The Tug of War Between Seasons
Forecast:
Today: Mostly Sunny |High: 91| SE-5
Tonight: Increasing Clouds |Low: 66| Light South
In Depth:
Today, clouds will be on the decrease with temperatures increasing into the upper 80s/90s.
Friday evening, a cold front will move across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. This system isn't a big rain maker, but it is a temperature changer.
Saturday will be breezy and cool. Please be mindful of local burn bans. If it can spark, it will spread.
Next week, will have a chilly start to each day.