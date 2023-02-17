Watch Now
The Winter Feels Return (02.17.23)

Posted at 4:36 AM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 05:36:26-05

Forecast:

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Cold, A Few Flurries High: 39| NW 15-20, Gusts: 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 25| Calm

