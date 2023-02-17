Weather Actions Facebook Tweet Email The Winter Feels Return (02.17.23) By: Nikki-Dee Ray Posted at 4:36 AM, Feb 17, 2023 and last updated 2023-02-17 05:36:26-05 Forecast:Today: Mostly Cloudy, Cold, A Few Flurries High: 39| NW 15-20, Gusts: 25 mphTonight: Mostly Clear | Low: 25| Calm Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Weather Severe weather alerts on your smartphone Scripps National Desk 1:38 PM, Dec 17, 2018